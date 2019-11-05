SYLACAUGA -- For the past 16 years, the Sylacauga’s Promise Thanksgiving Dinner has been a tradition in the area, serving individuals and families across the region through a community and countywide effort.
Organizers Tuesday confirmed the tradition will continue this year on Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day.
Sylacauga Promise is a program of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE). The event was created so individuals did not have to spend Thanksgiving alone or not celebrate Thanksgiving at all due to finances, SAFE officials note.
“This Thanksgiving will be our 17th consecutive year,” said Kathy Landers, special events coordinator for SAFE. “We are expecting to serve approximately 3,000 people.”
This year, the meal will take place at First Presbyterian Church at 100 S. Norton Ave., in Sylacauga.
The traditional Thanksgiving dinner will consist of turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, macaroni and cheese, corn, yams, a dinner roll and dessert.
Many community partners work together to make the meal possible.
Landers said vegetables are gathered through canned food drives through Sylacauga City Schools, Comer Elementary and High schools and Knollwood School.
Coosa Valley Medical Center then picks up all the canned foods, plans a “can opening party” with the CVMC staff and proceeds to cook all of the vegetables, Landers said. “Jim Amrstrong and the Sylacauga Parks and Recreation cooks the turkeys.”
Additionally, churches and church members from across the community provide desserts, the macaroni and cheese and green beans.
“It truly takes a village to make everything come together. ” Landers said. “We are thankful for those who continue to support it by donating or volunteering.”
Landers noted hundreds of volunteers are needed during the holiday week to make it all run smoothly.
Many volunteer opportunities are available, including:
Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. at the J. Craig Community Center, carving 150 turkeys (bring an electric carving knife);
Store purchased desserts can be dropped off to SAFE on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov, 27; and
Thursday, Nov. 28, volunteers are needed at First Presbyterian Church. The day will include plate-up beginning at 9:30 a.m.; two delivery shifts, the first from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and the second from noon until 1:30 p.m.; and cleanup starting at 1:30 p.m. Cleanup is usually finished by 3.
If you would like to make a reservation for dinner and/or volunteer, call SAFE at 256-245-4343.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.