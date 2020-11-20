SAFE Community Thanksgiving will go forward this year, in modified form

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement’s (SAFE) annual community Thanksgiving has been a beloved tradition in the Marble City for 17 years.
The event provides a traditional Thanksgiving feast for those who either can’t afford one or who have no one to celebrate with. The event routinely draws about 3,000 people and is something that many look forward to year round.
Then came 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a traditional feast along the lines of what has been done in the past few years was simply not plausible, but a modified version of the event will unfold in Sylacauga this year, according to SAFE Executive Director Margaret Morton.
“We just couldn’t do something of that magnitude and do it safely, so on Tuesday, we are going to be delivering 300 meals across the area to individuals facing challenges this year,” she explained. “We already have the list of referrals that we will be delivering meals to, but we still need volunteers to drive the meals to them.”
The meals are being delivered from SAFE’s offices in Sylacauga, Coosa Valley Medical Center and Batter Up! in Childersburg, Morton said.
“People can call ahead if they want to, but if you just want to show up (and volunteer) at the location closest to you at 11 a.m. Tuesday, that’s fine, too,” she said.
Some 100 fully plated traditional Thanksgiving meals will be delivered from each location.
“The meals are already fully plated and ready to go,” Morton said. “Booker’s in Sylacauga is providing the meals that are being delivered from here, and the hospital and Batter Up! are providing the meals being delivered from there. We already have the list of residents we’ll be delivering to, and I know we’re all really excited about it.”
Sylacauga’s Promise, a program of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE), organizes the event each year.
“We’ve been taking donations over the past year, but this is really a community effort,” Morton said. “And we’re helping to create business locally as well.”
For more information, please contact SAFE at 256-245-4343.