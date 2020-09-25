SAFE among recipients of first Alabama Works! innovator Awards

MONTGOMERY – The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) was one of seven recipients of the first-ever AlabamaWorks! Innovator Awards.
SAFE received the award for Region 2 East AlabamaWorks!
The awards were presented by Gov. Kay Ivey and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Ed Castile last week at the AlabamaWorks! Virtual Conference. The awards were developed to highlight people and programs across the state that take an innovative approach to solving workforce challenges and help advance Ivey’s Success Plus attainment goal of adding 500,000 highly skilled workers by 2025.
At the time of the awards’ inception, Alabama was unaware of the impact COVID-19 would have on the workforce, and although the attainment goal has not changed, state officials say economic and workforce recovery post COVID-19 will hinge on innovators like those recognized.
“The workforce challenges that we face today are not the same ones that we faced six months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has completely reshaped the workforce landscape," said Ivey. "The state of Alabama is relying on those who are leading the charge by implementing innovative solutions in their cities, counties and regions to further economic and workforce development.”
Castile said the recipients are visionaries, outside-of-the-box thinkers and problem solvers. The programs test boundaries, explore new opportunities and reach deeper to bring about change.
“It is important to recognize these leaders of innovation and to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the citizens, communities and industries of Alabama,” said Castile, who is also AIDT director. “Their innovative approach to workforce development will be key to opening doors, breaking barriers and propelling Alabamians forward.”
In making the presentation, state officials said SAFE has been a model for supportive services to empower individuals and families while fostering positive and healthy development of the community for nearly 25 years.
In its program, SAFE combines occupational and employability skills to help job seekers be ready to enter the workforce regardless of barriers they may have faced in the past. SAFE’s dedication to providing practical solutions to modern problems is a testament to its heart for service and passion for helping its community and region.
Margaret Morton, executive director of SAFE, said of the award, “We are proud, humbled and excited about this award.
“SAFE, it’s board, staff and community partners like CVMC (Coosa Valley Medical Center), CACC (Central Alabama Community College), East Alabama Works!, Alabama Power, Alabama Department of Human Resources, Alabama Children’s Trust Fund, Department of Education, Sylacauga City, Talladega County, and Talladega City schools, and our city, Sylacauga Chamber, county, regional partners play a significant role in creating and developing opportunities for the people we serve. It’s together that we will impact the future. Thank you AlabamaWorks! for recognizing SAFE – it’s priceless.”