Saban’s success remains constant amid strange season

Everything changes -- the last few months have proven that -- but the color of the confetti always seems to come up crimson. At least that must be what it feels like to the rest of the country.
In truth, Alabama has only won the national championship in six of the last 12 seasons. I say only because every person in the state knows just how close the Crimson Tide have come to making that number seven, eight or perhaps even nine.
But the sixth, won on Monday night with a 52-24 victory over No. 3 Ohio State, somehow exceeded all the standards set by one of the most detail-oriented coaches ever to grace college football.
“Well, to me, this team accomplished more almost than any team,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “No disrespect to any other teams that we had or any championship teams. But this team won 11 SEC games.
“No other team has done that. … Undefeated with all the disruption that we had in this season. I think there’s quite a bit to write about when it comes to the legacy of the team.”
Seven of Alabama’s games took place in the final 52 days of the season. The Crimson Tide ended the 2018 campaign with only four games, including the playoff run, spread across 57 days.
A jam-packed race to the finish line was hardly the only change Alabama weathered this season. Spring camp was completely wiped out, the actual schedule was in flux for most of the summer and COVID-19 protocols changed almost everything.
“I just went home and hung out with my family,” Alabama quarterback Mac Jones said Nov. 9 when asked how the bye week was different this year. “We spread out. I didn’t hug anybody. You’re eating at a different table. Like you’re eating at the kids’ table.”
That distance from friends, loved ones and fellow students was temporary, but the statement Alabama made should last.
“I think we’re the best team to ever play,” Jones said after the win. “There’s no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again.”
Alabama defeated the entire SEC except for the only two teams to win less than three games (South Carolina and Vanderbilt) while outscoring all opponents by an average of 48.5-19.4
As if that wasn’t enough, Alabama’s offense broke two SEC season records and four College Football Playoff records Monday.
Rewriting the record books
(SEC) Single-season receiving yards: 1,856
(SEC) Single-season touchdowns: 23
(CFP Championship) Single-game receptions: 12
(CFP Championship) Single-game receiving touchdowns: 3
(CFP) Most yards in a half: 215
(CFP) Total receiving yards in semis plus finale: 345
Oh wait, those are just the records receiver DeVonta Smith broke by himself in basically one half of play when he caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three scores before the Heisman Trophy winner was forced out of the game minutes into the third quarter.
“Well, he really dislocated his finger,” Saban said. “I told Smitty after the game, I said, ‘You’re the only player that I know that missed a whole half because of your finger.’ … I heard somebody say he set some kind of record in the first half of the game. Heavens knows what he would have done if he played the whole game.”
There isn’t space to do Jones or running back Najee Harris justice, but each broke records set by former Heisman Trophy winners, including former Crimson Tide greats.
It was a season that should stand the test of time, even for Alabama fans who might not have a closet big enough for all these championship shirts at this point.
Although almost everything has changed since the last shirts came out two years ago, the man behind Alabama’s success somehow managed to avoid missing a beat. Even in the midst of a pandemic.
“The to-do list started after the game last night,” Saban said. “Meetings with players, continue to have meetings with players, whether it’s draft status or one of the other unusual things.
“The seniors can even come back if they want to come back next year. … It’s an ongoing process, building a team. I don’t think you can fall asleep at the switch for a minute if you want to try to do it the right way.”