Ryan McInnis joins Renasant Bank as commercial relationship officer

CHELSEA -- Ryan McInnis has joined Renasant as commercial relationship officer, the company recently announced
“We are proud to announce Ryan’s hire and welcome him to Renasant Bank,” Russell Scruggs, Childersburg market president, said. “He is a leader and will be an asset in the local community. We look forward to watching him grow in his role and leadership within the Renasant family.”
McInnis is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in business management, a press release notes.
He also completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in 2018 and the University of Mississippi School of Banking in 2015.
McInnis resides in Chelsea with his wife, Emily Allen McInnis, a Sylacauga native.
His office is at 16863 U.S. Highway 280 in Chelsea.
Renasant Corporation, a 115-year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank, according to the release.
“Renasant has assets of approximately $13 billion and operates more than 190banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia,” the release says.
Additionally, Renasant was named the “Best Bank in the South” by Time Magazine’s Money.com for 2018-19.
For more information please visit www.renasantbank.com or www.renasant.com.
