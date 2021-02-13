Rust shows up in Childersburg's loss in area finals

SYLACAUGA — Childersburg hit three 3-point shots in the final quarter to add a little drama to the final minutes, but the Tigers never quite found their footing defensively in a 60-52 loss to Saks in the Class 3A, Area 9 championship game Saturday afternoon.
“It’s rust, but I thought we had a great week, last week of practice,” Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson said. “I thought we’d shoot the ball better, but we didn’t shoot great at all.”
For most of the first quarter, Childersburg senior Lamarr Duncan seemed to trade layups with the other team almost singlehandedly. He finished the quarter with nine of Childersburg’s 13 points. Saks held a 6-point advantage at the time, and the Wildcats more or less maintained that lead for the remainder of the game.
Duncan finished with a team-high 14 points. He was joined in double-figures by fellow senior Ja’rius Celestine (12 points) and sophomore Isaac Marbury (10).
Saks junior Connor Martin sank four shots behind the arc to finish with a game-high 16 points in the victory.
While he excelled on the perimeter, the rest of the Wildcats scored almost at will inside the paint for most of the game.
“I thought we’d do a better job squeezing the paint, they got in the paint so quick on us,” Johnson said. “We tried to help, and they kicked the ball out and made some shots. They shot the ball well the first half. They shot the ball well the whole game.”
Three to know
—Childersburg won both meetings in the regular season. The Tigers won 62-57 on the road on Jan. 14 and 47-44 at home on Jan. 25.
—At least three Saks players knocked down field goals in the first, second and fourth quarters. Childersburg didn’t see that sort of team-involvement outside of the second and fourth quarters.
—Duncan and Marbury were the only Tigers represented on the all-tournament team.
Who said
—Johnson on the journey ahead of the Tigers after the loss: “The next one now is you win you keep playing, you lose you’re out. Now we’ve just got to go win now. … It’s all about putting in the work now and how long you want it.”
Next up
—Childersburg travels to Piedmont on Tuesday night at a time to be determined.