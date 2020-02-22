Russian Nesting Dolls Painting Workshop set for Comer Museum on March 14

SYLACAUGA -- Artist Ricky McCain will instruct a Russian Nesting Dolls Painting Workshop on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Comer Museum & Arts Center in Sylacauga.
This workshop is designed for adults and students at least 12 years old. This workshop is $25 per student.
This price includes a four-piece set of wood Russian Nesting Dolls pre-printed and ready to paint, and all other materials needed for this project. Students are encouraged to bring their own beverages, snacks and a bag lunch.