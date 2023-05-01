 Skip to main content
Rural crash claims life of Talladega woman

A two-vehicle crash on Jackson Trace Road in Talladega Saturday afternoon took the life of one person and injured at least two more, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The wreck occurred at approximately 2:27 p.m. Saturday.  It claimed the life of a Talladega woman.  Amber N. Marizette, 33, was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Envoy that she was a passenger in was struck by a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by Michael S. Denton, 44, also of Talladega. 