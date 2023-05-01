Rural crash claims life of Talladega woman

A two-vehicle crash on Jackson Trace Road in Talladega Saturday afternoon took the life of one person and injured at least two more, according to Alabama State Troopers.
The wreck occurred at approximately 2:27 p.m. Saturday. It claimed the life of a Talladega woman. Amber N. Marizette, 33, was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Envoy that she was a passenger in was struck by a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by Michael S. Denton, 44, also of Talladega.
Marizette was transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center, in Talladega, for treatment, where she later died of her injuries.
The driver of the GMC, Brentavies L. Marizette, 40, of Talladega, was injured and was also transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center for treatment. Another passenger of the GMC, Travoris K. Wallace, 32, of Lincoln, who was not using his seat belt at the time of crash, was also injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB) for treatment via helicopter.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred on Jackson Trace Road near Providence Road, approximately five miles north of Talladega, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.