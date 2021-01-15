Runoff election to decide Johnson’s successor

Residents of south Talladega, Clay and Coosa counties will head to the polls Tuesday to choose the late Ron Johnson’s successor for Alabama House District 33.
Attorney Ben Robbins will be carrying the banner for the Republican Party against Democrat Fred Crum.
According to Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks, there are 12 polling stations in Talladega County, including Kingston Baptist Church, the old Winterboro High School gym, Bernie Station Volunteer Fire Department, Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department, St. Andrews Methodist Church, the J. Craig Smith Community Center in Sylacauga, the Limbaugh Community Center in Childersburg, Bon Air Baptist Church, Oak Grove Town Hall, the Sycamore Nutrition Center, Fayetteville United Methodist Church and County Line Volunteer Fire Department.
Jinks said the district also includes all of Coosa County and part of Clay County.
“Everything’s ready in Talladega County,” Jinks said Friday. “I’ve just met with all the inspectors, the polling books are ready, all the classes have been done.”
All polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“By law, masks are not required to vote,” Jinks added. “But masks and social distancing are very highly encouraged.”
He also said vote totals would be listed on the Talladega County web page, at least for the precincts in Talladega. He said he was talking with his counterparts in Coosa and Clay counties to see about posting a running total as well, but all of the details had not been ironed out as Friday.
Johnson passed away in July. First elected to the state House in 1978, at the time of his death he was the longest serving member in the House.
The battle to replace him has been somewhat complicated. Robbins, the republican candidate, actually ran against Johnson in his last House race and did quite well, although he obviously did not win.
Robbins initially faced a primary challenge from republican Jimmy Reynolds Jr., but the state Republican Party decertified Reynolds just before the ballots were set to go to the printer. A specific reason for the decertification was never given, but Alabama GOP Chief of Staff Harold Sachs said at the time “they (the Alabama Republican Candidate Committee) just didn’t believe he was republican enough,” citing “Facebook posts that raised concerns.”
Terra Foster of Sylacauga initially qualified to run for the seat, but then stepped aside after being appointed the executive director of the Alabama NAACP, a new position.
The state party advanced Crum’s name, and he was eventually certified as a candidate by the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.