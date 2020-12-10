Roy Jones Jr. headlines Logan Martin Rumble

Pro boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. will be in attendance at the Logan Martin Rumble at the Pell City CEPA building Saturday.
The Rumble will consist of 13 bouts, including the main event, which features Jones Jr.’s boxer, Micheal Williams Jr.
Doors opens at 4 p.m., and the first fight is scheduled to start at 5.
Brandi McCain is the promoter for the Logan Martin Rumble. The Ragland native works for OneOneSix boxing, and this is its fourth event this year. McCain said she was approached by Jones Jr. about this event.
“I think I am one of the few people that are still having shows still going on during COVID,” McCain said. “He asked to come to me, and I was very honored. ... He (Jones Jr.) will be doing a meet-and-greet at intermission and at the end of the show.”
Williams Jr. will square off against Phillip Lars.
The 21-year-old from Fayetteville, North Carolina, is 13-0 in his career, including nine knockouts. In his lone fight this year, Williams knocked out Thomas Miller on Sept. 24 in Biloxi, Mississippi.
A multiple division world champion, Jones Jr. has been training Williams for the past seven fights.
In four of those bouts, Williams won by knockout.
McCain said there is a real hunger for boxing in Alabama since former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has taken off in the pro ranks.
“It has been put on hold for the last few years because Jay Deas has had Deontay (Wilder) and he has been pretty busy, so we have been doing one show a year. (Deas) handed it over and asked me if I could take it over. This year, that is what I have tried to do, but COVID has tried to stop me.”
McCain said the first three events have been very successful and, more importantly, the fans followed the safety protocols that were in place.
“We are at 50 percent capacity and recommend the mask,” McCain said. “We will have sanitation stations. We have sold out every show at 50 percent capacity.”
Tickets will be sold at the door for $20. Ringside seats will be $30, and K-12 student tickets are $10.