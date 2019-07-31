Rotundo-Wright wedding

Frank Rotundo of Niagara Falls, New York, and Brenda Brazeau of Lewiston, New York, announce the marriage of their daughter, Alexandrea Rotundo, of Talladega, to Christopher Wright of Talladega.
The groom is the son of Wade Wright and Danette Powell, both of Fort Worth, Texas.
The matron of honor was Laura Kitchen, of Pell City, and the bridesmaids were Laiana Lewis of Columbia, Georgia; Kierra Davis of Niagara Falls, New York; Kelli Mooradian of Ransomville, New York; Renae Shippy of Centerview, Missouri.
The best man was Nate Harris of San Angelo, Texas; and the groomsmen were Clint Galyean of Conway, Arkansas; Rickey Vick of Oklahoma City; Cinco Boone of San Angelo, Texas; and Chad Kline, of Russellville, Arkansas.
The wedding was July 19 at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, with Pastor Wade Eaddie officiating. The bride was given in marriage by Frank Rotundo and Brenda Brazeau, her father and mother. Jason Eustice provided music.
The reception was at Allenbrooke Farms with Eustice providing music/entertainment.
The newlyweds will reside at 812 Battle St. W. in Talladega.