Rotary makes historic donation to Pell City museum project

The Greater Rotary Club of Pell City has presented the largest single donation in its history to the Living Museum project, an initiative that will soon be part of the Museum of Pell City.
The $25,000 donation was made through the The Greater Pell City Rotary Foundation Endowment (Foundation Endowment), a special fund that allows the club to support larger community projects. Foundation Endowment past president Ed Tyler presented the donation Oct. 25 to Carol Pappas, president of the Museum of Pell City Board of Directors.
The donation supports the creation of a state-of-the-art film studio within the museum.
Pappas said the project is designed to capture and preserve the stories of Pell City residents.
“We are incredibly honored to be the very first recipient of a grant from the Greater Pell City Rotary Community Foundation Endowment,” Pappas said. “This studio and its Living History program will bring history to life through the stories shared by real people in their own words, relating their experiences so that our past is not forgotten.”
The studio will not only be a conduit for recording and producing oral histories, but also function as a working classroom for students with an interest in or pursuing careers in related fields, such as videography, film editing, audio, lighting, and interviewing, Pappas said.
The donation includes equipping the studio as well as outfitting a mobile video team going on location to those unable to travel.
“Our board sincerely thanks the Foundation for its visionary gift, which will be a lasting legacy for our community,” Pappas said. “The establishment of a museum has been a longtime dream in our community, and this gift will go a long way in ensuring that its centerpiece, the living history program, will enlighten, engage and inspire our community for a long time to come.”
The Rotary Foundation Endowment is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the Rotary Club of Pell City in its mission to improve lives locally.
Additional projects are being considered, and the club anticipates providing more major support to large community endeavors in the coming years.
“This contribution represents a leap forward for both the Museum and the c lub,” said Jeff Thompson, president of Pell City Rotary. “I’m grateful for the work of the Endowment Foundation and Club Boards of Directors in recognizing the importance of this project and moving swiftly to ensure Pell City’s past will be preserved for its future.”
The Greater Rotary Club of Pell City meets Tuesdays at noon at the Pell City Municipal Complex, 1000 Bruce Etheredge Drive in Pell City. For more on the club, its mission, or to become a member, visit pellcityrotary.org.