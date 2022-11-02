 Skip to main content
Greater Pell City Rotary Club

Rotary makes historic donation to Pell City museum project

The Greater Pell City Rotary Foundation Endowment and Pell City Rotary Club presented The Museum of Pell City with a $25,000 donation for its Living History Studio. The funds will go toward creating and equipping the studio and mobile unit to record and preserve the community’s oral histories. From left are Serge Brazzolotto, Rotary president-elect; Emily Norris, Rotary secretary; Danny Stewart, museum secretary; Pam Foote, museum 2nd vice president; Deanna Lawley, museum first vice president; Tonya Forman, museum board member; Carol Pappas, museum president; Ed Tyler, foundation past president; Will Hardwick, museum treasurer; Bill Ellison, foundation member; and Jeff Thompson, Rotary president.

The Greater Rotary Club of Pell City has presented the largest single donation in its history to the Living Museum project, an initiative that will soon be part of the Museum of Pell City.

The $25,000 donation was made through the The Greater Pell City Rotary Foundation Endowment (Foundation Endowment), a special fund that allows the club to support larger community projects. Foundation Endowment past president Ed Tyler presented the donation Oct. 25 to Carol Pappas, president of the Museum of Pell City Board of Directors.