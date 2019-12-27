Roof replacement project on Avondale building in Pell City underway

PELL CITY -- Crews began work on the roof replacement project at the Avondale business building Thursday, Dec. 26.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the project will take only two or three days to complete.
The new roof is the first step in a restoration of the former office building. The project was approved Nov. 25 when the City Council accepted a $10,280 bid by Top Tier Roofing of Oxford.
Further work on the building remains an open question. Muenger said the city is looking at possible grant opportunities for funding more work on the building, as is the Heart of Pell City nonprofit organization.
“We’re looking at historic preservation, cultural preservation, foundation and museum grants as possible options,” Muenger said.
The city is also in talks with elected officials at the state and federal levels to look at more funding options. Muenger said the municipality is in the research stage of this process, and it may take some time.
“It will be a multi-year process,” he said.
The office building, which previously served the old Avondale Mill, was acquired by the city in 2013.
It has become a part of the recent discussion on redevelopment in the municipality. The Heart of Pell City’s Historical Committee recently proposed it as the permanent home of a city museum and offered to help the council raise the necessary funding for a restoration.
Carol Pappas, Historical Committee member, said Heart of Pell City is just beginning its fundraising efforts, which had been on hold for some time until the city’s recent conditional promise of use of the old library building for a temporary home for the museum.
“The plan calls for the museum to eventually be in the old Avondale office building,” Pappas said.
While the new roof will likely help sustain the building from further deterioration, it is far from the last renovation necessary for the structure to be usable.
In 2017, Christian & Associates Architects of Anniston performed an assessment of the historic preservation needs for the building. That assessment found it would cost the city $70,000 to repair and restore the site.
City officials hope that with the combined efforts of the municipality, Heart of Pell City and other concerned agencies, securing this funding will be possible.