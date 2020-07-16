Ron Machen retires after 25 years with Sylacauga Fire Department

SYLACAUGA – Ron Machen ended 25 years as a firefighter in the Marble City on July 1 and is going to miss teaching fire prevention to kids the most.
Machen was recognized for his service to the Sylacauga Fire Department with a recent retirement reception.
The veteran firefighter didn’t hesitate when asked what he loved and would miss now that he’s retired.
“Fire prevention with the kids,” he said. “I loved talking to them and teaching them about fire safety. It was and will continue to be my most favorite thing. I don’t want to leave it.”
In fact, although Machen is retired, he plans to do some part-time work for the department if it needs him. Fire prevention with the kids is on the top of his list.
“I plan to do it as long as the chief will let me,” he said.
While stepping away from firefighting full-time, Machen plans to do marine upholstery, which he has done in addition to working with the Fire Department.
“And, of course, there are the honey-do lists my wife has ready for me,” he explained. “It’s time to get started on those.”
Machen said being a firefighter was both challenging and rewarding.
“I got into firefighting through one of my good friends, David Faulkner. I never regretted it. It’s a good job to have,” the newly retired firefighter said.
He went on to say being in the fire service is not easy.
“You see the good and the bad,” he said. “It feels good to know you did some good for people. I’ve loved serving my community.”
Born and raised in Sylacauga, Machen is a 1976 graduate of Sylacauga High School.
Machen and his wife, Jaye, have a daughter, Harper, and stepdaughter, Haley Bobbitt.