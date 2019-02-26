BIRMINGHAM -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team fell to Rogers 50-41 in a hard-fought Class 4A Final Four semifinal at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Tigers (33-2) led 20-18 at halftime, but a third-quarter rally by the Lady Pirates (31-3) put an end to the best season in Childersburg’s team history.
Rogers outscored Childersburg 18-11 in the stanza to grab a 36-31 lead entering the final quarter. Lady Pirates sophomore guard Sheyenne Hankins capped the most productive quarter for her team with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“They banked in that corner 3 to end the third quarter, so obviously, that’s something that you don’t like to happen,” Childersburg head coach Gavin King said. “It was just that we missed some assignments and left some people open …
“We obviously didn’t execute our defensive game plan as well in the second half. We scored enough points to win the game, but we ended up giving up 32 points in the second half after giving up 18 in the first half … They actually had more steals than we did, and I don’t think that’s happened (any this season).”
The Lady Pirates controlled the boards in the second half, out-rebounding the Lady Tigers 16-8. Rogers head coach Blake Prestage said taking away second-chance opportunities for Childersburg proved to be crucial.
“Hat’s off to Childersburg,” he said. “They were a great team and they’re even longer in person. Their length gave us a lot of trouble and their players were very well-coached. We’re fortunate to be moving on.
“A big stat I see right off the bat is offensive rebounds. I think they had eight for the first half and they had 10 for the game. In the second half, us limiting offensive rebounds I believe was key … I’m proud of these girls. They keep finding ways to win games, and we’re ready to move on to Friday.”
King said he assigned senior guard Jailah Swain to cover Rogers freshman guard Madilyn Krieger, the Lady Pirates’ leading scorer. Swain limited Krieger to nine points.
“Swain has been guarding the best player that we see,” he said. “In the seasons I’ve been here, we’ve given her that assignment every game, and every game, she comes through. I don’t know if there’s any defensive players that are better than her in the state of Alabama.”
Childersburg junior guard Eunique McKinney scored nine of her 13 points in the first half and finished with five steals, four rebounds and two assists.
“Eunique was very aggressive,” King said. “I don’t have the exact number in front of me, but I’m pretty sure she went over 180 steals for the season tonight. I’m pretty sure she’s in the Top 15 all-time in a season for steals. If people don’t know about her, hopefully, by her senior year, they will. She’s going to have to take over Jailah’s role of taking the other team’s best player, and she did a good job tonight without fouling out. She only had three fouls.”
Rogers advanced to face Anniston in the 4A championship game Friday at 4 p.m. Anniston defeated Greensboro 64-50 in the other semifinal.
Four to know
- Swain hit a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter to cut into Rogers’ lead, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t muster enough momentum. She ended the night with 13 points and played all 32 minutes.
- The Lady Pirates went 3 of 4 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the charity stripe in the final period.
- Childersburg senior forward Yamaree Gaddis chipped in six points, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in her final game with the Lady Tigers.
- Sophomore forward Brooke Jones led the Lady Pirates with 19 points.
Who said
- King on Swain and Gaddis: “Jailah’s a senior, and she’s had a great career at Childersburg. Her and Yamaree Gaddis, our other senior, they’ve left a pretty big legacy at our school. This was the greatest season record-wise, and this (the Final Four) was as far as we’ve gotten in our school’s history. Those two had a lot to do with it. We’ve had a lot of great players, but these two seniors have led us the past two years. They’ve left a good example of what the other girls need to be. We’ll have five seniors next year, and they’ll know what to do now because of those two in front of them. Jailah and Yamaree deserve a lot of credit for how far we’ve gotten this year.”
- McKinney on what she learned from Swain and Gaddis: “It really hurts me that they’re leaving, but it’s not the way I wanted to end the season. They really showed me a lot this season. They were great leaders. Hopefully, next season, we’ll ... be just like them.”