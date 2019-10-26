SYLACAUGA -- Roger Vines will sing some of his own compositions and emcee a host of talented songwriter/singers as part of the B.B. Comer Memorial Library’s SouthFirst Bank Lecture Series, “Celebrating Alabama’s People, Places and Events.”
The program is set for noon Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The familiar faces are members of the Sylacauga Songwriters Association, living in parts of Coosa, Clay, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties. The diverse group includes the following artists:
Troy Jones, originally from Port St. Joe, Florida, now lives in semi-retirement on Lay Lake. Jones worked at a papermill for more than 20 years -- writing songs and being affectionately called the “Fork Lift Philosopher” by his work buddies -- before he became what he smilingly calls “an overnight success.” Jones’s roster of recording artists includes such greats as Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Randy Travis, Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins and Ashton Shepherd. His songs that hit the top of the charts include “People Are Crazy,” “Shiftwork” and “God Paints,” recorded by Alan Jackson.
Terry Robbins, an award-winning songwriter/singer/musician from Clay County, he has brought popular programs on Merle Haggard and George Jones to the Comer library lecture series. Robbins has enjoyed success with his own songwriting with a 2015 CD, “Long Live the Fiddle and Steel,” which won the Traditional Country CD of the Year from the National Traditional Country Music Association, and his CD, “New Memories,” which won the same award for 2017.
Tina Marie Hosey from Dadeville, Alabama. A singer since she started walking, Hosey judges singing contests and performs at every opportunity. She is a Patsy Cline aficionado and she particularly loves belting out this artist’s songs—with or without sound equipment! She recently released a CD of Patsy Cline tunes.
Jim Hopkins from Weogufka plays the guitar and writes songs, focusing on gospel, praise, worship and patriotic songs. Hopkins is a music leader at the Weogufka Family Worship Center and an active board member at the Comer Museum and Arts Center.
Carol Stober from Talladega has musical roots that go back to her days of living in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky. Stober plays the guitar, dulcimer and her favorite, the autoharp. She has experience in an all-girl family band and has written five “How To Play The Autoharp” lesson books for Mel Bay Publishing.
Vines is the co-coordinator for the Sylacauga Songwriters, which is a chapter of the Nashville (Tennessee) Songwriters Association International (NSAI).
Vines has released one CD, entitled "Kudzu Kountry," and his songs are mostly country and often with a twist of humor. He has won several songwriter contests. Vines is a retired county agricultural agent for Coosa County and now spends his time doing chainsaw carving and songwriting.
“The Comer library is honored to partner with the SouthFirst Bank to bring in so many talented people from right here close to home,” said Library Director Tracey Thomas, in the release. “We are lucky to have Roger Vines to sing and to invite other songwriters showcase their talents.”
Interested adults are invited to bring a sandwich and join other attendees in the Hightower Refreshment Room at 11 a.m., where drinks and desserts will be provided by the library and the Hickory Street Cafe.”
Working adults are invited to come by on their lunch break to enjoy the programs, which will begin promptly at noon in the Harry I. Brown Auditorium.
Groups wishing to attend should email tthomas@bbclibrary.net or call 256-249-0961 to inquire about availability of seating.