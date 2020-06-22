Rocky Zion Missionary Baptist in Pell City plans food distribution event at high school

PELL CITY -- Rocky Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Pell City is planning to distribute fruits and vegetables to St. Clair County residents next week.
Deacon Wayne Johnson said the church plans to distribute the food on Wednesday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Pell City High School.
Johnson said the church decided to do the distribution at the school due to the small size of the church’s own parking lot. The church will also have the Pell City High School football team helping with the distribution.
“We hope people come by,” Johnson said.
He said the food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one box per household. Those wishing to receive the box of fruits and vegetables will be asked to park in one of several designated areas, and a volunteer will place the food in the trunk of their vehicle. This precaution is being taken to avoid excessive contact between people.
Johnson said the church is partnering with Marjon Specialty Foods for the distribution.
He said he saw several churches in Anniston giving away food and got in contact with them to see how Rocky Zion could do the same. Johnson said it was important to him and his fellow church members to be able to do something to reach out and help the community.
Johnson said his contacts at those churches got him into contact with Marjon, which is based in Florida. He said the company partners with different groups to distribute food through a United States Food and Drug Administration grant. Thanks to this, Marjon was able to supply the food for the event.