Robotic competition this weekend at ASD

The National Technical Institute for the Deaf Regional STEM Center (NRSC) at Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind this weekend will host the fifth NRSC VEX Robotics Competition at Alabama School for the Deaf in Talladega.
This is the only national high school robotics competition that features students and teams who are all deaf or hard of hearing. Nineteen schools from across the country will compete.
Those competing include teams from Alabama School for the Deaf, American School for the Deaf, Arkansas School for the Deaf, Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf, Family Center on Deafness, Florida School for the Deaf, Iowa School for the Deaf, Kansas School for the Deaf, Kentucky School for the Deaf, Maryland School for the Deaf, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Model Secondary School for the Deaf, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Phoenix Day School for the Deaf, Rocky Mountain Deaf School, Tennessee School for the Deaf, Texas School for the Deaf, Utah School for the Deaf, and Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.
According to a press release from AIDB, students will “plan, design, and test out robot ideas in a yearly challenge. In the current version, named Spin Up, teams score points using discs that are 5.5 inches in diameter, manipulating rollers in their favor, and/or covering as many field tiles as they can at the end of each match. There are a total of 60 discs and four rollers on a 12’x12’ field. The object of the game is, with an alliance partner, to score more points than their opponent.”
The inspection table opens today at 8:30 a.m., with skill fields open to teams passing inspection an hour later. All skill fields open at 1 p.m., with practice matches starting at 4 p.m.
Qualifying matches start Saturday at 9 a.m. and continue, after a break, at 1 p.m.
The final qualifying matches start Sunday at 8:30 a.m., with alliance selections at 11 a.m. Final matches begin at 1 p.m., with photos at 4:30 p.m. and awards at 5 p.m.
There will also be a middle school competition on February 24-25 at the same location. Both events are free and open to the public.