 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robotic competition this weekend at ASD

steam asd

In this 2022 photo, ASD students Triallen Washington and Lemarcus Jordan work on Raspberry Pi robot cars.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The National Technical Institute for the Deaf Regional STEM Center (NRSC) at Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind this weekend will host the fifth NRSC VEX Robotics Competition at Alabama School for the Deaf in Talladega.

This is the only national high school robotics competition that features students and teams who are all deaf or hard of hearing. Nineteen schools from across the country will compete.