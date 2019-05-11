LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Road & Rail Services Inc., a leading provider of third party logistics in North America, was recently recognized with The Platinum level award from the Mosaic Company, according to a press release.
The award is presented to companies that meet or exceed nine consecutive years of safety excellence, placing Road & Rail, which has a Talladega location, in the top 1 percent.
The award is given to companies that have met established criteria for safety performance and met Mosaic’s standards of safety compliance.
Established in 1987, Road & Rail Services is a recognized industry leader and a top-tier provider of rail related services to railroads, to rail shippers and to rail equipment owners, the release says.
With a reputation for excellence, the release says, Road & Rail Services has operations in 18 states and has a significant impact on the North American rail network with services that enhance operating velocity and asset condition within the automotive, aggregate, coal/utility, chemical, agriculture, intermodal, paper, and steel/metals industries.
For more information, visitwww.roadandrail.com.