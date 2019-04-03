Second-grade students at Raymond L. Young Elementary recently presented a Wild West-themed program during the school's March Parent-Teacher meeting. Students performed songs, gave helpful tips, and provided encouraging words to students in grades 3-6 that will be taking the spring Scranton test that measures student proficiency in the areas of math, reading and science.
