Riverside sees good results from 2021-2022 budget planning

Costs were up for services and operations nationally during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, but conservative budget planning and increases in certain revenues have helped the city of Riverside, says Mayor Rusty Jessup.

He bases his message on figures the city has studied in its fourth quarter report for 2022, which reflects the totals for the fiscal year.