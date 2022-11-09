Riverside sees good results from 2021-2022 budget planning

Costs were up for services and operations nationally during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, but conservative budget planning and increases in certain revenues have helped the city of Riverside, says Mayor Rusty Jessup.
He bases his message on figures the city has studied in its fourth quarter report for 2022, which reflects the totals for the fiscal year.
Overall, the city’s income report is $878,389, while its projected income for the same time frame was given at $700,000, according to the city’s official documentation of its status.
Jessup said he’s pleased with the way the city has survived inflationary effects and how city officials have been careful with their planning and expenses.
Areas that saw increases in revenue include its ad valorem taxes, up to $146,865 from $131,953 received last year. Property taxes provide one of the largest portions of income for the city, along with its largest income producer, consumer use and sales tax. Income from that tax was $458,351, up from last year’s total of $454,964.
The city also experienced an increase in its collections from business licenses, up this year from $165,074 last year to this year’s $181,440.
Building permit fees were on the rise, too, with the current year’s total being $25,788 compared to collection of $16,724 last year.
Another notable increase came the city’s way from its lodging tax, which totaled $19,483 this year and last year, $13,331.
The largest expenditures for the city include police and fire protection, with the current year’s operations for the police department at $389,047 and the fire department, $193,400. These totals include salaries and liability insurance, supplies and vehicles fuel costs, along with other daily operational costs.
The fire department saw $219,052 in income, and the police department, $380,000.
The city’s water department operated this year with$624,182 in expenses and income totaled $709,630.
Jessup delivered the documentation Monday, during the city’s regular council meeting.
City Council members also agreed to host two roadblocks for the intersection of U.S. 78 and Depot Street to collect donations for the city’s Toys for Kids effort. The dates are Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, three dates approved in case of rain.
The city usually serves from 15 to 20 families in the area, but last year, 20 to 35 families needed assistance from the effort, Jessup said.
Riverside will change its council meeting schedule for the month of December, holding one session for the month, Monday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.
City officials also announced the arrival of Santa Claus in Riverside Friday, Dec. 2, who will meet and greet with youngsters and be available for pictures. The event begins at 6 p.m.