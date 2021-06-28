Riverside poker run see record turn out

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Beautification Organization has announced its annual poker run had a record-breaking turnout this past weekend.
RBO president Julie Pounders said this year’s poker run hit a milestone number of 391 participants on Saturday. She said that number is nearly 100 more people than in 2019 when the organization last held the event.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Pounders said. “This is the most participants we’ve ever had.”
This year was also a banner year in terms of money raised as well. Pounders said the event raised almost $10,000 through a combination of the poker run itself, merchandise, raffle and a silent auction. She said she thinks the large amount raised is because of these extra events.
Pounders said the funds raised were actually more than the RBO expected to make.
“We were overwhelmed by the response,” she said.
Pounders said the event funds the RBO’s activities for an entire year, with proceeds going towards landscaping at city buildings and the park, an annual soup supper, the annual city cleanup and Santa’s arrival at the Riverside Landing.
Last year, with the absence of the poker run because of the pandemic, she said, the RBO had to resort to smaller fundraisers each month instead of one big fundraiser.
This year, however, it seemed like everyone wanted to get out on the lake.
“I think it’s because the weather was so beautiful, and everyone was itching to get out on their boats,” she said.
People may have also wanted to use the time to get together as well, as Pounders said most boats featured groups of participants. She said ultimately, the poker run has become a tradition in Riverside since its inception in 2009, and she thinks it’s going to continue for a while.
“People look forward to it every year,” she said with a laugh. “I guess we are going to have to keep doing it.”