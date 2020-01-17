Riverside mayor, council member at odds over proposed pay adjustments

RIVERSIDE -- Tempers flared at a recent work session after a council member suggested the mayor take a pay cut so the council could have a pay increase without increasing city funding for salaries.
“I think your salary is too high compared to other councils,” Councilman Bill Cantley told Mayor Rusty Jessup.
Cantley suggested individual council members receive a pay increase, while cutting the mayor’s pay by $200 a month. His suggestion did not sit well with Jessup.
“I’m not going along with that,” Jessup said. “I will vote against it.”
He questioned the motive behind the suggestion to cut his pay, while redistributing a portion of his salary among council members
“Do you want me gone?” he asked Cantley. “This is a slap in my face, an insult.”
It was Jessup who asked the council to consider adjustments in council pay.
He told council members they have until Feb. 25 to vote for any changes in pay for the mayor and/or council. If no action is taken, the council must wait another four years before any salary adjustments can be made. Currently, the council is paid per council meeting.
“I think we need to move to a salary,” Jessup said before Cantley suggested a decrease in the mayor’s salary.
Council members currently receive $150 a month, $75 per council meeting. The mayor currently receives $1,000 a month, or $12,000 a year.
Cantley suggested the council receive $200 a month, while cutting the mayor’s salary to $800 a month. He said the salary adjustments would not be an increase in city funding for the mayor and council salaries.
Jessup said if the council wanted a salary increase, the city could afford it, but he was adamant the council should not reduce the mayor’s salary, noting the position takes a lot of work, time and effort, and in some cases, out-of-pocket expenses.
“I work hard,” the mayor said. “Being the mayor is hard work.”
He asked Cantley if he wanted the mayor’s job, and the councilman said, “no.”
However, Cantley said he works as much as any other elected Riverside official, and they aren’t doing it for the money.
“You are making a lot more than other mayors,” Cantley told Jessup.
“If this goes through, there is going to be hell to pay,” Jessup said. “It’s just not right.”
Jessup said this was a “backdoor” way to get him to step down from a duly elected position.
“It’s a petty political backdoor deal,” he said.