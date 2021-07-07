Riverside councilman resigns for health reasons

RIVERSIDE — District 2 City Councilman Frank Riddle has officially resigned from the Riverside City Council citing health reasons.
Riddle said he was choosing to resign because of his current fight against brain cancer, which has affected his mobility and has caused him to need to move out of his district, necessitating his resignation.
In a letter to the council read during a recent meeting, Riddle expressed regret in the need to resign but said serving the city has been an honor.
“I am proud of all the accomplishments we have made over the years, I have no doubt the city will continue to prosper in the future,” the letter said.
Riddle has had a long career in service to Riverside, dating back to even before he was first elected to the City Council in 1972.
“”I have been a part of this town since 1967, before most of y’all were even born,” Riddle said.
The councilman said he was reelected in 1976 but resigned in September 1997 to take over the then town’s water department.
“The health department was responsible for overseeing the water department and they would not turn the water department over to the town of Riverside until they had somebody to service it” Riddle said. “At the request of the mayor I resigned the council and took over the water department.”
He said at the time he didn’t know anything about water, but was quick to learn. Riddle said he quickly enrolled in the class in Talladega and received a Grade Two certification.
One project the councilman recalled during the meeting was the expansion of water into the area around Broken Arrow Creek. Riddle said he originally was denied a grant for the project but he didn't give up.
“I went over there and tested 20 wells and all of them but three came back unacceptable for human consumption,” he said. “I got a $200,000 grant to put water over there to those people.”
Riddle said he feels the expansion of water was a big achievement for the town at the time.
One of the people helped by Riddle’s effort was Councilman Jimmy Hollander, who lived near Broken Arrow Creek at the time.
He said at the time the water in the area was sulfur water that was not fit to drink. Hollander said he and his neighbors used to have to get water out of a spring next to a chicken farm.
“Frank came out there and talked to everybody about signing on to get water out there and the whole subdivision out that way signed on for water,” Hollander said. “It made the difference in the world out there.”
Police Chief Rick Oliver said Riddle also helped with the fire department.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said Riddle had always been a mentor to him. The mayor got emotional when Riddle motioned that the council adjourn their meeting, an action he has customarily always made.
The only other action taken by the council was to offer a commendation for Riverside Police Officer Josh Blankenship for exemplary conduct during the tragic Interstate 20 accident on May 30 when four people lost their lives when their car exited the roadway and entered Lake Logan Martin.
Oliver said Blankenship arrived on the scene with Riverside firefighter Trey Parker before other departments were able to respond. He said Blankenship then used a rope to anchor the submerging vehicle so that it could not drift down river. Oliver said Blankenship then held his position with the anchor for three hours while dive teams and other rescue personnel recovered the victims.
“I would like to recognize Officer Josh Blankenship for being there and going beyond the call of duty,” the chief said. “I would also like to commend fireman Trey Parker for his response working with our fire department here at Riverside during the accident.”
The council did not take any other action but did discuss several other matters.
Firstly the council discussed the replacement of the waterside gas pump at Riverside Landing due to the system in the pump being out of date. The council looked at the possibility of replacing it with a two-nozzle pump which would cost the city anywhere from $15,000 to $18,000, according to Hollander. The council also looked at a single nozzle option which could save the city up to $5,000. Councilman Bill Cantley said the boat launch kiosk also needs to be upgraded at the landing as it runs on a 3G modem which will be retired by the end of the year. The council decided to take more time to look at options for both upgrades.
The council also discussed the possibility of reducing the city’s police jurisdiction because of a recent bill by the Alabama Legislature allowing such action. While Cantley and Councilman Todd Pierce spoke in favor of such a move, citing the lack of property taxes collected in the jurisdiction, Jessup said he opposed the idea. Ultimately the council came to no decision.
Finally the mayor informed the council that a resident is seeking to form a chamber of commerce in Riverside and had asked for the city’s assistance. He informed the council that other cities in the county generally support their chambers with office space and a financial contribution.