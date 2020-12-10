Riverside council, property owner talk Sugar Farm Road

RIVERSIDE -- The Riverside City Council spent much of its meeting Monday discussing issues with Sugar Farm Road.
Jeff Jones, who owns property along the road, addressed the council because the road has been closed for around two months due to poor conditions. Jones said he wanted to know what the city's plan for the road was as he had lost access to his property due to the closure.
Jones said he wanted to address the council on the issue because he is likely the only person completely affected by the closure.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the road is not technically fully closed, but the city did place a sign and a barricade to discourage use of it because it is dangerous in its current condition.
Jones said the St. Clair County Commission had paved part of the road that is outside the city limits but stopped before the section his property is on. Jones asked if funding was the issue and if the county could help the city, especially with current gas taxes.
Councilman Jimmy Hollander said the city has been working to fund paving projects for roads. He said that even with the funds the city has, it only allows for small sections of roads.
“We ended up with $25,000, $30,000, and that doesn’t cover any kind of road whatsoever,” Hollander said.
Jones asked the council why Riverside was a city if it could not provide municipal services.
Councilman Todd Pierce suggested possibly changing the sign to allow local traffic in order to address Jones’ concerns about his property value falling due to lack of access.
Jones said he didn't feel that would address the base problem.
Hollander said although the municipality wanted to do something on the road, the projects the city was working on now generally affected more residents. Hollander added people generally are against unincorporating due to the pride they feel in being part of the city of Riverside.
Jones suggested the council ask the commission for help with the road either way.
Jessup said he plans to address the commission on the issue in January. He said Riverside has worked with the commission on projects on Sugar Farm Road in the past.
Jessup also addressed the idea of consolidating with Pell City or becoming unincorporated .
“I’m afraid the people of Riverside don’t want that right now,” he said, adding he had not encountered grassroots support for such a measure.
Police Chief Rick Oliver said any move of unincorporating would greatly increase police and fire response times.
Jessup also said the road would be hard to fix until a beaver dam in a culvert underneath the road is dealt with. Councilman Bill Cantley said this dam causes flooding under the road.
In other matters, the council:
Awarded a bid to Southland Machinery for $61,500 for a JCB Skid-steer Loader for the Water Department;
Approved changes to the employee handbook setting reasons an employee can be suspended with pay under the discretion of both the department head and mayor; and
Heard from Riverside Beautification Organization President Julie Pounders on the progress of a new city playground. Pounders said thanks to $20,000 raised by the RBO and a grant for matching funds, the organization has ordered new playground equipment from Gametime in Pelham. She asked the council to consider spending $20,000 for a surface for the equipment to be placed on. The council took no action on this item during the meeting.