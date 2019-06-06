RIVERSIDE – The council moved closer to having police ticket drivers who illegally park at Riverside facilities.
The council unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to an ordinance that sets regulations for Parks and Recreational parking.
The council is expected to have its second and final reading of the ordinance in two weeks.
The ordinance focuses on the handicapped parking area at Riverside Landing and the recreational park across the street from the marina, where the walking track is located.
“It shall be unlawful for any person, or persons, to park or operate any motor-driven vehicle or recreational vehicle (except an approved city vehicle) upon any jogging or walking path or track within the city limits,” the amendment to the ordinance states. “This includes areas of Riverside Park, including but not limited to, the walking track around the ballfield, nature walking trails and areas around ponds.”
Officials say people are driving across the park to fish at the ponds at Riverside Park.
The amendment also focuses on the newly designated handicapped parking spaces at Riverside Landing, the city’s marina.
“It shall be unlawful for any person who does not have a distinctive disability access license plate or placard or temporary disability placard to park a motor vehicle in a parking place designated for individuals with disabilities as set forth in the Code of Alabama,” the amendment states.
The amendment to the ordinance will become effective after the second and final reading is adopted by the council and published as required by law.
At Tuesday night’s council meeting, officials announced the Riverside Beautification Organization’s Poker Run will be Saturday, June 15, and that Pell City will host the Mayor’s Breakfast on Tuesday, June 18.