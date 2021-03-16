Riverside Council approves tianeptine ban

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside City Council has approved a ban of tianeptine.
During the council’s regular meeting Monday, it approved an ordinance that bans the sale and distribution of the substance that has also been banned in Pell City and Oxford.
During both the city’s work sessions and meeting, the council discussed the ban.
Councilman Todd Pierce, who had originally proposed the ban ordinance during the council's last meeting, said the Alabama Department of Public Health has officially listed the substance, usually marketed at ZAZA Red or Tianna Silver, as a Schedule II Substance beginning Monday. He said the Alabama House of Representatives has also passed a ban on the substance which is now in the Alabama Senate. Pierce said the ADPH rescheduling of the drug will have a 60 day public comment period before it takes effect.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said even with state action in mind the city passing an ordinance would allow for faster enforcement and would be trumped by any eventual state law on the matter. Jessup said he has heard many stories about Tianeptine ruining peoples lives.
Councilman Bill Cantley argued against the ordinance saying that not every person is as predisposed to addiction as others.
Councilwoman Taylor Turner said that opioids, which tianeptine is often compared to, is a national crisis and is on a different level than other issues like alcohol.
Cantley countered that if the council stops people from getting tianeptine what's to stop them from using heroin or another drug.
Turner said the city can only do so much and should protect the city.
Pierce agreed, stating that people make their own choices but the council should do what it can to help protect Riverside residents.
“People make choices for whatever reason they want to make a choice,” he said, “and we are not helping them make that choice or giving them an opportunity to further that choice.”
Cantley said functionally the council is making criminals of people who were not criminals the day before. He also reiterated his point that those who used tianeptine could turn to something else.
Turner said while the city may not fix every issue she feels the city can help the citizens.
“We can’t necessarily save the world by doing this,” she said. “At least we are making it harder to get.”
Ultimately the council approved the measure on a four to one vote, with Cantley giving the only no vote. Councilman Frank Riddle was not present at the meeting.
In other matters, the council:
—Heard from Jessup on the completion of the 2020 budget audit;
—Approved a request from the Water Department for a Ford F150 off the state bid list for $28,697; and
—Approved Amendment to the Riverside Parks and Recreation Budget for $2,150. Part of the money will go to reimburse the Riverside Beautification Organization $1,385.09 for their purchase of swing sets for the city park, $750 will go for new laminate flooring at Riverside Landing. Riverside City Clerk Candace Smith said the funds will come from the city Parks and Recreation Fund