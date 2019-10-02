RIVERSIDE -- The Riverside council during its meeting Tuesday appointed Rick Oliver to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board.
Oliver is Riverside’s police chief.
The appointment came after Tim Kurzejeski, the former Riverside fire chief, resigned from his job after being appointed Pell City fire chief. Kurzejeski served on the Planning and Zoning Board as a city administration official.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the appointment came down to Oliver, who also lives in Riverside.
Jessup said members of the Planning and Zoning Board are required to live within the city. Oliver will serve Kurzejeski’s unexpired term, which ends Oct. 31, 2020.
The council also reappointed Rachelle Painter, the Place 5 representative, to the board. Her new term will be for six years.
Jessup said it was necessary to make the appointments because two planning and zoning issues are set to come before the board Oct. 16.
Yard sale this weekend
It was also announced Tuesday that the Riverside Beautification Organization will hold a yard sale at the Riverside City Storm Shelter on Friday and Saturday. The yard sale, which will include crafts and baked goods, will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Proceeds from the sale will go towards the renovation and construction of the new playground behind City Hall.