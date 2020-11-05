Riverside Beautification Organization will host community day Saturday (with photo)

RIVERSIDE -- The Riverside Beautification Organization will hold a community day in the city Saturday.
Julie Pounders, with the RBO, said the event will include shops, a silent auction and a raffle for a brand new kayak. She said this will be the second year for the event.
The event is set to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the kayak being raffled off at the end of the event. It will be at the pavilion at City Hall.
Pounders said one of the attractions will be the RBO planting new plants at the Lotus Pond in the city park.
“We will be planting native plants on Saturday,” Pounders said.
She said those interested are welcome to watch the planting.
Pounders said the RBO recently received a grant from Legacy Inc. for $310 to add more native plants and a bluebird house to the area. Legacy Inc. seeks to increase environmental education in Alabama though its grant program each year.
Pounders said the project is part of continuing efforts to add to the native bird walking trail, which has been a project worked on by both the city and the RBO for some time.
She said the raffle and silent auction will benefit the RBO’s efforts to get new playground equipment.
Pounders said efforts to raise money for the new playground have been affected by the pandemic. After the RBO had to cancel its annual Poker Run due to COVID-19 guidelines, the organization had to get creative with its fundraisers, she said. Pounders said the community day will play a part in that.
More than anything, she said the purpose of Saturday’s event is just to get people more interested in taking part in the community.