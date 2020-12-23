Ritz's 'soft reopening' deemed success, raises more than $2K for Shoes for Children

TALLADEGA -- The Historic Ritz Theatre’s “soft reopening” event earlier this month has been deemed a success, with more than $2,000 raised for the Christmas Shoes for Kids program.
“Bottom line, we are very pleased with a quite successful evening,” Ritz Executive Director George Culver said. “Net proceeds were $2,170, which surpassed our target goal.
“Thanks to a special governor’s COVID emergency grant, this was our first public event when our antiviral protocol was in full implementation. All staff, performers and concert ticket-holders were screened with a temperature check, and everyone in attendance was required to wear a mask.
“(There were also) floor-mounted hand sanitizers visibly accessible, and the theatre had been thoroughly sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer and fog machine. Every other row of the theatre was closed off, and with an easily manageable crowd of 150 (25 percent in attendance), social distancing was largely observed.
“As expected, the L-H-H Band was terrific, and their special guest artists, Tony and Donna Haynes, were in top form and enthusiastically received.”
Culver added, “After 11 months of a dark Ritz stage, it was a rejuvenating experience to have live performances once again, increased by a number of recent upgrades to our sound and lighting system. And most importantly, aid a valued local charity at the same time.”
Betsey Curlee, executive director of FIRST Family Services and the person who oversees the Christmas Shoes for Kids program, added, “With the expanding hardships for area residents as a result of the coronavirus we’ve all faced since last March, we understandably experienced a much larger demand for shoe vouchers this year.
“We are, of course, so grateful to The Historic Ritz Theatre for taking the initiative to present the event, as well as for the public’s generous response. It was encouraging to learn that a large number of people who could not attend the benefit concert still made contributions to our campaign due to this public initiative.
“It pleases me so much to report that FIRST Family can now fulfill the much larger number of requests we received from both city and county schools this year.”