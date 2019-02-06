TALLADEGA -- In honor of Black History Month, Talladega’s Ritz Theatre will host a special screening of the film “Hidden Figures” on Saturday, Feb. 16, starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per adult, $3 per student and $12 for a family, and popcorn is only a dollar. Proceeds will benefit the Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP.
The Oscar nominated 2016 film tells the true story of a team of African-American women who were crucial to the success of the American space program. It stars Taraji Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons and Mahershala Ali.