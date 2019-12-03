TALLADEGA -- As part of Talladega’s fourth annual Christmas on the Square, The Historic Ritz Theatre will be hosting “three classic holiday films, plus three live performances of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life Live!: The 1946 Radio Broadcast,’” according to a release issued Tuesday evening.
Christmas on the Square is set for Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8.
“At all the Christmas on the Square celebrations to date, we’ve featured non-stop Hollywood Christmas film favorites,” Ritz Executive Director George Culver said. “Yet we decided it would be more exciting to mix it up this year with both films and live performances.”
All three of the films will be shown Saturday only. At 10:30 a.m., there will be a screening of “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,” a 1976 TV special that runs 30 minutes and is narrated and sung by Andy Griffith.
Then, at noon, there will be a screening of “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,” a 46-minute, 1964 TV special narrated and sung by Burl Ives.
At 4:30 p.m., The Ritz will stick closer to tradition by a hosting a screening of the feature-length “The Polar Express” in conjunction with FIRST Family Services. Volunteers will be handing out hot chocolate, cookies and train tickets starting 45 minutes before showtime
“I’m especially excited about adding live performances at The Ritz this year,” Culver said. “Not only are we thrilled to have been able to book ‘It’s a Wonderful Life Live!: The 1946 Radio Broadcast,’ but what a joy to have received several important donor grants so that we could provide complimentary tickets to the public as a special Christmas gift to the community from The Ritz.
“The three live performances of this stage adaption of one of the most popular Christmas movies ever will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, plus two matinee performances Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.”
Thanks to a partnership with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, the 4:30 p.m. show will be interpreted into American Sign Language.
Tickets for “It’s A Wonderful Life Live!” are free but limited. They will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, please call The Ritz Theatre at 256-315-0000.