TALLADEGA -- This Saturday, The Historic Ritz Theatre’s eighth annual Low Country Shrimp Boil and Drawdown will kick off at 5:30 p.m. inside Talladega Superspeedway’s Monster Energy Garage.
“This fun event is billed as the biggest end-of-summer party in east central Alabama,” said George Culver, Ritz executive director. “We open up the garages so guests will have a good view of the track. It’s a great atmosphere.”
The Low Country Shrimp Boil and Drawdown is a charity event that benefits programs at the theatre.
“It and the Mardis Gras Gala are our biggest fundraisers,” Culver said. “Without it, a lot of what we do wouldn’t be possible.”
Culver noted that primary funds raised will go to the Talladega City and County schools’ arts enrichment programs for the 2019-20 academic year.
“It is our goal to secure sufficient net proceeds to cover The Ritz’ upcoming academic year arts education programs with area schools, budgeted at $19,000,” Culver said. “Almost 5,900 students will be targeted for 16 live performances on the The Ritz stage, plus there will be five screenings of a special STEM-based documentary, ‘Apollo 11.’”
STEM is short for science, technology, engineering and math.
Culver said with the two annual fundraisers, The Ritz is able to provide opportunities to students free of charge.
As well as helping the arts, all drawdown participants will have a chance to win $10,000. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win, but Culver encourages everyone to come check out the excitement.
The drawdown will offer “all-you-can-eat” shrimp and some non-seafood selections, including homemade desserts and fresh fruit and vegetables. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be served.
Culver said a highlight of the event is the shrimp, brought directly from the Gulf by Ritz board Chairman Grant Lynch.
“This is something I have done for the drawdown for many years,” Lynch said. “I get it from my friend, Carson Kinbrough. He is the modern day ‘Bubba Gump’ when it comes to shrimp. He always has the best quality and sells it to us at an affordable price.”
Lynch added he is planning to bring back about 250 pounds of shrimp for Saturday’s fundraiser.
“Grant is planning to drive down to the Gulf early this weekend, so the shrimp will never have to be frozen,” Culver said. “It’s always really fresh and delicious.”
In addition to the meal, two complimentary drink vouchers will be included with the purchase of a single ticket.
“We will have a cash bar, which includes a selection of beer, wine, margaritas and other drink options,” Culver said.
One drawdown ticket costs $100 and will admit two guests to the event. According to Culver, only 300 tickets will be sold.
“We still have some tickets available,” he said.
To purchase drawdown tickets or for additional information, call The Ritz box office at 256-315-0000.
“We hope that the community will show up for a fun evening with great food,” Culver said. “Plus, you could end up leaving with $10,000.”