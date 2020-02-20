Ritz Theatre releases menu for Saturday's Mardi Gras Gala, only a few tickets still remain

A scene from the 2019 Historic Ritz Theatre Mardi Gras Gala. The 2020 Gala will be Saturday night at the Fox Sports 1 Dome at Talladega Superpseedway. 

TALLADEGA -- Talladega's Historic Ritz Theatre has released the menu for Saturday's Mardi Gras Gala at the Fox Sports 1 Dome at Talladega Superspeedway. The event will be from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The Gala is the theatre's top fundraiser of the year, and proceeds benefit its arts education program, which reaches more than 5,800 students in the Talladega City and County school systems.

The menu:

Station 1 – Oyster Bar (6 p.m.)

Oyster shucking station

With sauces, saltines, hot sauce and fresh lemons

Station 2 –  Appetizers (6 p.m.)

Fresh Fruit and Cheese with Crackers

Texas Caviar with Chips

Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Gumbo with Rice 

Station 3 – Dinner Buffet (7 p.m.)

Classic’s Signature Salad with Strawberries (and what else??)

Shrimp & Grits (31-35 size shrimp)

Fried Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce (26-30 size butterfly)

Cajun Blacken Chicken Pasta

Beef K-bobs with onion & pepper & squash, brushed with Cajun seasoning & olive oil

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with balsamic reduction

Cornbread with Jalapenos, cheese & corn

Plus:

Chocolate Fountain

Sweet Tea & Water

White chocolate bread pudding with creamy bourbon sauce

Few tickets remain

Ritz Executive Director George Culver said late Thursday only a few tickets remained. Tickets are $85 per single, $170 per couple and $680 for a table of eight. 

To purchase tickets, visit the The Ritz office in Talladega or visit www.talladegamardigras.com.

