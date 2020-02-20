Ritz Theatre releases menu for Saturday's Mardi Gras Gala, only a few tickets still remain

TALLADEGA -- Talladega's Historic Ritz Theatre has released the menu for Saturday's Mardi Gras Gala at the Fox Sports 1 Dome at Talladega Superspeedway. The event will be from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.
The Gala is the theatre's top fundraiser of the year, and proceeds benefit its arts education program, which reaches more than 5,800 students in the Talladega City and County school systems.
The menu:
Station 1 – Oyster Bar (6 p.m.)
Oyster shucking station
With sauces, saltines, hot sauce and fresh lemons
Station 2 – Appetizers (6 p.m.)
Fresh Fruit and Cheese with Crackers
Texas Caviar with Chips
Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Gumbo with Rice
Station 3 – Dinner Buffet (7 p.m.)
Classic’s Signature Salad with Strawberries (and what else??)
Shrimp & Grits (31-35 size shrimp)
Fried Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce (26-30 size butterfly)
Cajun Blacken Chicken Pasta
Beef K-bobs with onion & pepper & squash, brushed with Cajun seasoning & olive oil
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with balsamic reduction
Cornbread with Jalapenos, cheese & corn
Plus:
Chocolate Fountain
Sweet Tea & Water
White chocolate bread pudding with creamy bourbon sauce
Few tickets remain
Ritz Executive Director George Culver said late Thursday only a few tickets remained. Tickets are $85 per single, $170 per couple and $680 for a table of eight.
To purchase tickets, visit the The Ritz office in Talladega or visit www.talladegamardigras.com.