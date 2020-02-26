Ridgeview Baptist in Talladega will hold luncheon, singing to benefit premature baby

TALLADEGA -- Ridgeview Baptist Church in Talladega is hosting a barbecue luncheon and singing Saturday, Feb. 29, starting at 2 p.m. to benefit a premature baby in the congregation.
“Tobie Lynn Strickland, daughter of Joseph and Jessica Strickland, was born prematurely at 23 weeks and five days of gestation,” according to a press release announcing Saturday’s event. “She is in (the neonatal intensive care unit) in Birmingham and will be for an extended length of time.
“All proceeds go toward medical and living expenses associated with caring for Tobie Lynn during her hospitalization.”
Lunch will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. for a donation of $10 per plate. The singing, from 4 to 6, is free.
Featured singers include the Wood Brothers, Jo Banks and Molly Johnson, Joseph and David Strickland, Josiah Rodda, Heath Walton, Kamia Wardlaw and the Hepzibah Baptist Church choir.
For more information, please contact Ridgeview Baptist Church at 256-362-3971 or visit its website, ridgeviewbc.net.