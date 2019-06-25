SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga community on Friday celebrated the addition of Dr. Casey Price at Rick Redmond Family Dentistry and the expansion of the longtime dental office during a special ribbon cutting and open house, hosted by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s always important to reinvest in your own community, and Dr. Redmond has done so by not only deciding to have his business in Sylacauga, but to stay and expand after all these years,” Sylacauga Chamber Director Laura Strickland said.“We are very happy to welcome Dr. Casey Price back home to Sylacauga, and we are excited about her joining Dr. Redmond’s team.”
Price received her undergraduate degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
She pursued her doctorate at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida.
The Sylacauga native is a member of the American Dental Association and has several years of experience in dental hygiene. She previously worked at Sarrell Dental and Eye Center in Talladega.
“I love what I do and getting to make people happy,” Price said. “I look forward to being a part of Rick Redmond Family Dental, and I’m so glad to be back home in Sylacauga.”
In addition to Price joining Redmond’s staff, the dental office also received a revamping and expansion.
“About 90 percent of this space is new, and it looks absolutely beautiful,” Strickland said.
The 3,000-square-foot expansion includes new operating rooms, restrooms and additional office space.
“It’s all been a dream of mine,” Redmond said. “I’m excited for Dr. Casey to join our team, and I know she’ll be a great addition.”
Redmond has been in practice since 1993.
“I would like to practice for at least another 20 years,” he said. “I really enjoy what I do and coming to work each day.”
The veteran dentist received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and his doctorate from UAB. Redmond is also a member of the American Dental Association, the Alabama Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry.
Rick Redmond Family Dentistry, 101 S. Douglas Ave., accepts all major insurances and treats both children and adult patients.
Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 256-487-9535, or visit https://www.rickredmondfamilydentistry.com/