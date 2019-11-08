LINCOLN -- Rick’s Crossroads Grille in Lincoln will play host to the Ribbons of Hope annual Thanksgiving dinner.
The community fundraiser is set for Monday from 6-8 p.m. Plates will be served to customers in exchange for a donation, which will go directly to the Ribbons of Hope Foundation.
One member per family will also receive a ticket to register for various door prizes.
Menu items include: baked ham, black-eyed peas, rice, steamed cabbage, sweet potato casserole, cornbread and dessert.
The Ribbons of Hope Foundation is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. The foundation was organized to provide financial assistance and support to families in Talladega County burdened by the cost of cancer treatment and to increase integration and coordination of quality services in cancer prevention, detection, treatment, survivorship and hospice services in Alabama.
Rick’s Crossroads Grille is at 48278 U.S. Highway 78 in Lincoln.
For more information, call 205-7637266.
