PELL CITY -- The $3 million civic center project is coming to an end with the opening of the facility slated for Monday.
The project has taken about 18 months to complete and included the new tennis building, the construction of two new tennis courts, site work around the civic center and a complete renovation of the facility.
“People who used the gym before it closed are not even going to recognize the civic center now,” said city Parks and Recreation Director Harold “Bubba” Edge as he stood in the new fitness room inside the center. “I am so proud of it.”
The public will have its first opportunity to tour the facility Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for 6. Tours will continue until around 8.
From front to back, the inside of the civic center was completely redone. The gymnasium has a new floor and new bleachers for spectators to sit and watch a game of basketball. The inside of the gym was painted, and the carpet on the walking track above the gym looks brand new.
Administrative offices are now on the right of the front entrance to the building, and the open lobby reception area separates the main entrance and the gymnasium.
To the left of the main entrance are the snack room, conference room and game room.
People will immediately see the change when they step foot into the front door with the open lobby and bright colors of white and red.
“You see the gym as soon as you enter the building,” Edge said.
The facility has new restrooms, which include adjoining locker/dressing rooms and shower areas.
The newly remodel civic center features a glassed-in fitness room, with a smaller free-weight room. The fitness room is filled with the most current, modern fitness equipment.
With the new and improved civic center and tennis facilities, membership fees are considerably more, although there is a 10-percent discount in place for those who pay annual membership fees in advance.
“To tell you the truth, with everything that has been done to the civic center and tennis facilities, they are getting a whale of a deal,” Edge said of the new fees.
He said city officials checked with other municipalities and other private fitness gyms before establishing the new fees.
“We might be in the middle (of costs for membership),” Edge said. “We are definitely not over the middle in the price range.”
The council unanimously approved the new membership fees Monday.
The fee for a family of four for the civic center is $300 a year and $400 a year for non-residents. There is a $20/$25 charge for each additional family member.
Individual memberships for residents is $200 a year. The price is $250 a year for non-residents. Students pay $150/$200, depending on whether they are a resident or non-resident, and individual seniors (age 65 and older) pay $150/$200 a year.
The Pell City Parks and Recreation Department also offers an all-inclusive membership that covers both the civic center and tennis memberships, providing access to both facilities. For a family of four, the all-inclusive membership costs $400 for residents and $500 for non-residents.
There are also daily guest fees set at $5 , weekly passes for $25, and monthly passes for $50.
City employees may use the facilities at no cost.
The civic center will also have new operating hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., on Saturdays and 1-6 p.m., on Sundays.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend Monday’s open house.