Ribbon-cutting set for Sept. 13 for tiny cottages at Presbyterian Home campus

The Presbyterian Home for Children and Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind will celebrate the addition of six tiny cottages at Union Village on the PHFC campus with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.
Each of the new tiny cottages will consist of two 500-square-foot homes. Each new cottage is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They include zero-step entry, minimal thresholds and other features. AIDB provides full wrap-around support services to Union Village residents such as advocacy, job coaching, case management, transportation, assistive technology and more.
These will be in addition to the four existing small cottages that are already complete.
Union Village is a permanent, supportive housing community for individuals who are deaf, blind, deafblind or multi-disabled. PHFC has operated Union Village on a separate and secluded part of its campus for AIDB consumers since 2017. Phase 1 of Union Village is currently home to nearly 30 residents who live in five large cottages.
The new phase of the development was designed by Amanda Loper and David Baker of David Baker Architects of Birmingham and San Francisco, with geotechnical engineering and materials testing by Building and Earth Sciences of Birmingham. Davis Builders, Inc.of Talladega built the cottages, and a temporary construction loan was financed by First Bank of Alabama of Talladega.
Rental income from Union Village provides an additional funding source for PHFC, which serves at-risk and homeless children, youth, and families in addition to young female adults in crisis and families in crisis. Program participants come from across the entire state of Alabama.
Donations from several organizations made the Union Village expansion possible.
Regions Foundation with a grant of $50,000; KODA Technologies, Inc. with a grant of $10,000; and The Caring Foundation with an undisclosed grant amount provided the first grant funding of the expansion during 2021. The City of Talladega awarded a grant of $50,000 in 2021 and a grant of $51,500 in 2022 to support the building of an additional tiny cottage on the campus of PHFC at Union Village.
In 2022, the Presbyterian Women in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) awarded a grant of $50,000 toward funding a tiny cottage, and the congregation of Shades Valley Presbyterian Church in Mountain Brook donated $150,000 from the sale of the church property on Montevallo Road to PHFC to support the Union Village tiny cottage expansion. Shades Valley Presbyterian Church has since merged with Southminster Presbyterian Church in nearby Vestavia Hills.
The Holle Family Foundation awarded a grant of $104,148 in 2022 and a grant of $101,620 in 2023 toward one new duplex at Union Village.
“All of these grants and gifts were truly an answer to our prayers,” said Doug Marshall, president and CEO of PHFC…”Our Union Village Community provides a diversified funding source to help continue to make the work we do possible. These incredibly generous grants and gifts will help enable the continuing ministry to children and families at the Home in addition to the adult consumers of AIDB at Union Village on our campus.”
Dennis Gilliam, Ed.D, president, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, said, “The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind is committed to working in partnership with our students and consumers to empower them to live the independent life of their choosing. Union Village offers safe, affordable housing options that encourage involvement in the local workforce and community. We are incredibly thankful for the support of the organizations who made this expansion of Union Village possible.”