 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Ribbon-cutting set for Sept. 13 for tiny cottages at Presbyterian Home campus

The Presbyterian Home for Children and Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind will celebrate the addition of six tiny cottages at Union Village on the PHFC campus with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.

Each of the new tiny cottages will consist of two 500-square-foot homes. Each new cottage is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They include zero-step entry, minimal thresholds and other features. AIDB provides full wrap-around support services to Union Village residents such as advocacy, job coaching, case management, transportation, assistive technology and more.