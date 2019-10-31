ALPINE -- The owners of Alpine Bay Country Club are offering a $3,500 reward for information leading the arrest of the person or persons who destroyed the 16th green earlier this month.
The destruction is still under investigation by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Capt. Mike Jones said at the time that someone appears to have driven onto the green in a vehicle of some sort between 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 4 a.m. Oct. 12. All of the grass was torn up, and deep ruts and tire tracks were left all over the area, he said.
According to an incident and offense report filed with the Sheriff’s Office, owners of the property are estimating the damage at $30,000.
The case is being investigated as criminal mischief in the first degree, a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Jones said the owners of Alpine Bay were able to set up a makeshift green beside the damaged property, but the original 16th green will probably be unfit for play until at least next year.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.