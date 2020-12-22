You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Revenue staff makes donation in honor of Cindy Pennington

Revenue staff makes donation in honor of Cindy Pennington

In honor of Talladega County Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington, her staff at the Revenue Office made a $100 donation to the Fellowship of Christian Athletics. Pictured are Suzanne Disspain, Lisa Walton, Patti Waites, Pennington, Stephanie Irvin and Michael Gilmore.

 Submitted photo

TALLADEGA -- In honor of Talladega County Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington, her staff at the Revenue Office made a $100 donation to the Fellowship of Christian Athletics.

Pictured are Suzanne Disspain, Lisa Walton, Patti Waites, Pennington, Stephanie Irvin and Michael Gilmore.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...