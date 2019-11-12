Revenue Commissioner John Allen is scheduled to address the Talladega County Commission tonight (Wednesday) regarding the hiring of a certified public account and personnel matters, according to County Administrator Pat Lyle.
Efforts to reach Allen for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday evening.
Relations between the commission and the revenue office have been somewhat strained recently, culminating in a letter from the county’s attorney to the state comptroller’s office stating that Allen failed to disburse licensing funds totaling more than $400,000 over a period of three months.
Allen said at the time that he had the discretion to disburse funds as he saw fit, either monthly, quarterly or annually.
State law says “The tax collector, on Oct. 15 of each year and on the first and 15th day of each month thereafter shall make, under oath, to the county treasurer and school treasurer or, if there is no county treasurer or school treasurer in the county, to the custodian of funds of the county and schools, an itemized report in writing, a copy of which shall be by the collector forwarded to the comptroller, and a copy filed with the probate judge, setting forth separately the taxes, interest and penalties collected by him for the state, county and schools since the making of his last report; and within five days after making such report, he must pay to the state treasurer all state taxes, interest and penalties then due from him to the state, and he must also pay the county treasurer and to the school treasurer…all county taxes, interest and penalties, and all school taxes…”
Lyle said the funds were disbursed shortly after the letter was sent, and that property taxes worth several times that amount for the month of October were also delivered last week.
“I understand there were some problems with the calculating (the property taxes) in the past, and they were a little late this time,” Lyle said. “But the dollar amount is what we expected. I did a quick review, and everything appears to be in order.”
Property disbursements for the periods Oct. 1 through 15 and Oct. 16 through 31 were both delivered Nov. 7, Lyle said.
What the state comptroller said in response to the letter from the county’s attorney is not known, but when Alabama Department of Finance Public Information Officer Jana Ingels was asked, she sent an email Tuesday saying that under Alabama law, the comptroller is required “to notify both the Chief Examiner of Public Accounts and the provider of the revenue commissioner’s public service bond. This notice, as required by statute, was given last week by the state comptroller to the chief examiner and the bond holder. We have no knowledge of any events subsequent to the (state) comptroller fulfilling her responsibilities.”
As for the remaining question of the revenue commissioner’s discretion in setting the disbursement schedule, Ingels said she could not comment and referred the Daily Home to the state Revenue Office. An inquiry was sent to the Alabama Department of Revenue Tuesday afternoon, but there was not a response by close of business.
The County Commission meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom in the Court House on the Square. There will be a work session starting at 5 p.m. in the commissioners’ conference room across the hall.