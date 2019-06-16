Brothers and sisters, it is with great honor that I report to you that the Talladega County NAACP has selected its 2019 high school scholarship recipients.
There were 29 applicants from 11 high schools in Talladega County. Only 12 students were selected. Once they enroll in their school of choice and send proof, then their checks will be mailed into their accounts.
Two recipients from Talladega High, JaKenya McCord and Cecily Duncan, received $750 scholarship awards each, courtesy of the Talladega City Council.
Erica Moreland from B.B. Comer High received a $250 book award, as did Lucas Owings from Childersburg High; Amber Lakey from Munford High; Trinity Elston, Bre'Shayla Hill and Kristen Woods from Lincoln High; Rachel I. Kidd from Sylacauga High; and Demondre Robinson, Philemon Jones and Hillary Fuller from Winterboro High.
Some personal news
Now, some unpleasant news; I will be stepping down from the presidency of this organization in the very near future to explore other endeavors. I will be available, in an advisory capacity only, until my replacement takes over.
It has been wonderful, and we've made insurmountable strides and progress. This is a bitter/sweet decision for me, but one that must be made. If you have any questions, please call me personally. Thank you all for your support for all these years.
Freedom Fund Banquet
The 2019 Freedom Fund Banquet is scheduled for Oct. 5.
Only once did we have a politician as our guest speaker, and that was then-Gov. Robert Bentley. This year, our guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Randy B. Kelly.
Some of Rev. Kelly's accomplishments are: Alabama Democratic Party vice chairman, Alabama Democratic Conference vice chairman, Democratic National Committee Black Caucus vice chairman, North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church Convenor of the Religion and Race Team, board member of Morehouse College Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College of Preachers, U.S. Civil Rights Commission Alabama Advisory Board member, former NAACP chairman, former Southern Christian Leadership Conference president, former Alabama NAACP State Board member, former Gadsden city councilman, former U.S. Army veteran race relations and equal opportunity instructor.
In the coming weeks, we will mention this again. Please join the Talladega County NAACP. Help us to help you. Call Mrs. Josephine McKinney at 256-362-8998.
-- The Rev. Hugh Morris is president of the Talladega County NAACP.