TALLADEGA -- Jacob's Chapel C.M.E. Church, Talladega, where the Rev. Jerrell C. Hicks is pastor, will host its Harvest Feast on Sunday, Nov. 17.
The speaker for the 11 a.m. service will be Evangelist Angela Gholston of Kingdom Place Ministries, Anniston. The Rev. Flora Alexander, pastor of Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church, Alpine, will be the guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service.
Dinner will be served between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Alexander was born and raised in Anniston and has been a lifelong member of the Christian Methodist Church, beginning as the director of the Christian Board of Education, chairman of the Steward Board, president of the Stewardess Board as well as on numerous other boards and committees at her home church, Mount Pleasant C.M.E. Church in Piedmont.
In 2006, Alexander accepted the call to ministry and preached her first sermon Nov. 11, 2007. After having been admitted on trial in 2010 at the C.M.E. Annual Conference, Birmingham Region, she was ordained a deacon in 2012 and elder in 2014.
Since that time, she has served as pastor of Reagan Chapel C.M.E. Church (Talladega) for three years and associate pastor of Jacob's Chapel C.M.E. Church (Talladega) for three years before being appointed to Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church, (Alpine).
Alexander’s educational accomplishments include graduating from Cobb Avenue High School, Anniston; Associate of Science degree, Gadsden State Community College; and Bachelor of Science in psychology and sociology and Master of Science in community counseling degrees from Jacksonville State University.
She also pursued studies toward an Education Specialist degree and graduated cum laude from the Academy of Public Theology at Miles College, Birmingham.
Her professional career includes serving with the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources, Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Department, program management for SeraajFamily Homes and private practice in partnership with Private Practitioners in Anniston.
Alexander has worked at Mountain View Psychiatric Hospital and is employed with Covenant Services providing assistance to foster children and families for positive reunification through the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources.
She is a member of the NAACP, listed in “Who’s Who Among American Colleges and Universities,” a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and was honored to serve as the keynote speaker for the 106th Founders’ Day Celebration of that organization Feb. 4, 2014, at Jacob's Chapel C.M.E. Church (Talladega).
She was married for 35 years to the late Nathaniel Alexander and has three adult children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.