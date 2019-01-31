Talladega College will host an Opening and Black History Month Convocation on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. in DeForest Chapel, according to a press release. Rev. Cromwell A. Handy will be the guest speaker.
According to his official biography, Handy is the pastor of the historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery, as well as the president of the Dexter Avenue King Legacy Foundation Inc. and director of alumni relations for Alabama State University.
“He is featured each week on the WVAS FM 90.7 Sunday morning segment Promises of God,” the release says.
Handy worked for the U.S. Treasury Department for 30 years and held several senior level management positions there, including branch chief for the North Florida District, special agent in charge of the Cincinnati Field Office and director of review and programs evaluation in Washington, D.C. He also served as an Equal Employment Opportunity investigator, the release says.
A native of Montgomery, Handy earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Alabama State University and attended the Jacksonville Center for Biblical Studies in Florida.
“He has extensive training and experience in executive leadership, team leadership and media/business acumen,” according to the bio.
He is married to Cynthia J. Handy, and they have two daughters.
“He is a recipient of a Certificate of Proclamation from the Mayor’s Office, City of Cincinnati, proclaiming October 22, 2003 as Cromwell A. Handy Day. He has served as president of the Association for the Improvement of Minorities (AIM-IRS), Birmingham Chapter; a board member of LOVE Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida; and president of Alabama State University-NAA, Cincinnati Alumni Chapter. He is a member of 100 Black Men of Greater Montgomery, the NAACP, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the Montgomery Baptist Ministers Union. He is president of the Montgomery Improvement Association, which was founded in 1955 to lead the Montgomery Bus Boycott. He also led in the first Rosa Parks Day Observance in the State of Alabama and the Centennial Birthday Celebration of the Honorable Judge Frank Johnson, Jr.,” according to the press release.