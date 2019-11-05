PELL CITY – The doors of the new Ace Hardware swung open Monday, but the products and services it provides the community will continue to evolve for some time to come.
“We are having sort of a soft opening,” Manager Biff Harris said. “You have to customize it to the needs of your community, and there are some things you just can’t know until you get in and see them.
“We are in what I call shakedown mode now, and we’ll have a grand opening sometime around the first of April 2020.”
The opening of the new location at 2640 Martin St. S., marks the return of the Ace Hardware franchise to the Pell City market after an absence of approximately 10 years.
Southeast Ace LLC, the parent company of this Ace franchise, spent more than $50,000 to renovate the building and convert it into a space suitable for a hardware store.
The renovations included rewiring the building, the installation of a new HVAC system and the addition of a new façade on the front. Harris said the marquee sign in the parking lot will also be changed soon.
Inside the store customers can find name brands such as Rust-Oleum Paint, STIHL chainsaws and more, as well as a full selection of Ace Hardware’s own product lines.
“We try to focus on providing the best brands and the stuff that you can’t buy anywhere else,” Harris said.
The store employs a mix of 11 full- and part-time employees. Its hours are Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Harris said he and his employees have already been warmly welcomed by the community.
“We weren’t really looking for a lot of customers at first, but we have been slammed,” Harris said. “We’ve had a lot of lookers, which is great, but hardly anybody can go through the store without picking something up. We’ve also had a lot of people stopping by to tell us how happy they are to have an Ace Hardware store back in town again.”
Tim Alsup, of Cropwell, was one of those.
“I love this new store,” Alsup said as he made his final decision on a chainsaw purchase. “I am glad it finally came back to town. They have been very helpful, and it is really convenient to where I live.
“I believe it will serve the community well as far as convenience and folks being able to get the tools and supplies they need to get a lot of work done.”