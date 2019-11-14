TALLADEGA COUNTY -- American Education Week will be Monday, Nov. 18-Friday, Nov. 22, and Retired Teachers Day is Nov. 19.
This day, according to a press release, is set aside to honor and show appreciation for retired educators who continue to contribute to the community with their services.
Recognizing the contributions retired educators have made, the Alabama Legislature passed Act No. 90-183 to honor the state’s education retirees. The joint resolution sets aside the Tuesday of American Education Week each year for recognition of the state’s retired education personnel.
The Talladega County Education Retirees Association is just one of over 75 local units of the Alabama Education Retirees Association Inc. (AERA), which represents more than 23,000 retired educators.
“Everyone’s life has been enriched by a retired educator,” stated Nancy Lehe, president of the Talladega County Retired Educators Association.
Even in their retirement years, retired educators continue to touch the lives of those around us by volunteering in the community with AARP, Alzheimer’s Support Group, Talladega County Volunteer Program, local school events, AKA 2019 Shoes for Souls, Talladega County Extension Agency, Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors mentors, and serving as substitute teachers in city and county school systems, as well as the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
People forget names and faces, but they can always remember their favorite teacher, the one(s) that made a difference in their lives.
The Talladega County Education Retirees Association is proud to participate in the events honoring retirees in the Talladega area. Take time to thank these retirees with a phone call, card/note or recognition in your church, etc.