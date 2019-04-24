Talladega College has announced retired Seattle Seahawk Ricardo Lockette will serve as guest speaker at this year’s annual Athletic Awards Ceremony this evening.
The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at DeForest Chapel, and is free to the public. A reception will follow at Savery Library.
While in Seattle, Lockette was a wide receiver on offense and gunner on special teams, a release notes. His career highlights include winning Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks in 2014.
The Albany, Georgia, native was also a member of the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, before retiring with the Seahawks in 2015.
According to the release, Lockette retired after a “life changing spinal cord injury,” during a Nov. 1, 2015, game against the Dallas Cowboys.
In 2017, the Seattle Seahawks organization and head coach Pete Carroll founded the “Ricardo ‘Rocket’ Lockette Award” in his honor.
Lockette also established the Lockette Foundation Financial Literacy and Youth Empowerment Camp, which “provides access to opportunities that inspire the mind and heart, providing a meaningful learning experience for at-risk youth,” the release states.
Lockette is also a Goodwill ambassador for the Seattle Science Foundation.
“I think the greatest thing you can give someone is confidence,” the release quotes Lockette. “Once you give someone confidence, there’s nothing that can stop them. Only you can stop your destiny, so just be great at whatever you decide to do in life.”
For more information regarding the ceremony, contact Talladega College Public Relations Director Mary Sood at 256-761-6201.