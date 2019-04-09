TALLADEGA -- Fannie Lewis Barnes is now a published author.
The retired special education teacher and Talladega native recently published her first book, “More P’s Please,” which she described as volume one to a collection of “poems, psalms and praises.”
Barnes hosted a book signing at the Spring Street Recreation Center in Talladega on Saturday.
“This is something I have wanted to do for a very long time,” Barnes said. “I’ve been writing poetry since I was in the fifth or sixth grade. I got the idea for the title after I noticed a lot of what is in the book starts with the letter ‘P,’ such as prayers, peace, power, promise, prophecy, pardon and psalms.
“God gave me the inspiration to write. The book consists of everyday problems we may face. It is not all doom and gloom, but the poems address trials and tribulations. It’s something everyone can relate to. I hope it will help others get through the good and bad moments in life.”
Barnes added she has other poems and works completed and hopes to release a second volume in the future.
“I have many more poems that I would love to publish,” she said. “I write every day. Even if a thought comes to me in the middle of the night, I have a pen and paper handy by my bed.”
Interested readers can purchase the first volume of “More P’s Please,” on Amazon.com for $12.95.
The Talladega native is a graduate of Talladega High School, Talladega College, Jacksonville State and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“I have a very close-knit family,” Barnes said. “I want to thank my late parents, Vicie and Cecil Lewis; my late brother, Willie Joe Lewis; my husband, Carl Barnes; my sisters, Jonnie Smiley, Bettye McKinney and Diann Turner; and my son, Jason Lewis Hall for their support.”
For more information, contact Barnes at: morepsplease@gmail.com.