Retired Deputy Sheriff Doug Smith recognized by St. Clair commission

ASHVILE – Retired St. Clair County Deputy Sheriff Doug Smith was recognized Tuesday during the St. Clair County Commission’s regular meeting.
The commission adopted a resolution honoring Smith for his 11 1/2 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office. He also spent three years with the Springville Police Department. Smith officially retired from the county July 1.
Smith also retired from the U.S. Army in 2007 after spending 35 years in the Alabama National Guard 20th Special Forces Unit.
A portion of the resolution states, “Deputy Smith has represented Sheriff Billy J. Murray and St. Clair County in an outstanding manner, and has placed himself in harm’s way to protect and serve the citizens of St. Clair County.”
Chief Deputy John McWaters read the resolution and presented it to Smith.
Smith said receiving the resolution was a great honor and privilege.
“I served this country and this county to the very best of my ability, and I do not regret one minute of it,” Smith said. “People say that I have a servant’s heart.”